Lancaster - William E. Shull went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020. Born to Howard and Dorthy (Ream) Webb on June 28, 1937. His great uncle and aunt, Bill and Sadie Shull adopted him when he was 6 years old. He graduated from Lancaster High in 1955. He worked at Anchor Hocking in the east end in the furnace room. When they closed he went to the west side and worked there until retirement. Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to feel for turtles. He made many gospel tapes for family and friends. He was a caring man with a smile that lit up a room. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. He loved feeding the birds, deer and squirrels as well. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby (Isaacs) Shull and infant granddaughter, Shae Lee Shull. He is survived by his sons, William E. Shull Jr. and Daniel H. Shull; grandchildren, Angela Shull and Andrew Shull both of Chillicothe, Heather Shull and Danelle Shull both of Baltimore; six great grandchildren; and sisters, Sue Moody and Lola Mattox both of Lancaster. A special thank you to the staff at Fairfield Medical Center. They were wonderful. He is to be buried at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with a private graveside service with Pastor Ron Frank officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William's honor to The Lord's House of Prayer in care of Pastor Ron Frank, 819 3rd St., Lancaster, OH 43130. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of William Shull Sr.









