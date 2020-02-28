|
|
William Snider
1931-2020
William H. "Bill" Snider, age 88, of Carroll, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born May 25, 1931 to the late Karl F. and Mildred (Sheets) Snider, he was a 1949 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School. Bill was an avid fisherman his entire life. Preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Snider in 2004; daughter-in-law, Kelley Snider in 2016; three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his children, Sondra (Matt) Plymire, Sherry (Scott Michael) Snider, and Jeff (Cheryl Moore) Snider; step-children, Jeannie Hemm and Leo Hemm; granddaughters, Jessica (Jay) Dean and Laura (Shaun) Fagrell; great-grandchildren, Parker and Audrey Fagrell; sister, Betty Wayne; brothers, Fred (Brenda) Snider, Tom Snider, and John Snider; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 2-4 & 6-8 pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester. Private interment will take place later at Betzer Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020