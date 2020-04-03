Services
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home - New Lexington
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1951
Resources
More Obituaries for William VanFossen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stephen VanFossen


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Stephen VanFossen Obituary
William Stephen VanFossen

New Lexington - William Stephen VanFossen, 45, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 9:00pm on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.

Born April 30, 1974 in Circleville, Ohio to the late William Allen and Esther Miriam Hayman VanFossen.

Survived by three brothers, John, James and Roy VanFossen; sister, Roberta Griffith.

In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a brother, Troy VanFossen.

No calling hours or services will be held.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home - New Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -