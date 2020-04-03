|
|
William Stephen VanFossen
New Lexington - William Stephen VanFossen, 45, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 9:00pm on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.
Born April 30, 1974 in Circleville, Ohio to the late William Allen and Esther Miriam Hayman VanFossen.
Survived by three brothers, John, James and Roy VanFossen; sister, Roberta Griffith.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a brother, Troy VanFossen.
No calling hours or services will be held.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020