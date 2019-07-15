|
William Taylor
Lancaster - William L. "Bill" Taylor, age 78 of Lancaster, passed away July 13, 2019 with family by his side. He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Joy; son, Ralph Taylor; step-daughter, Thelma McKittrick; grandchildren, Stephanie (Aaron) Beery, Stacey (Zak) Kennedy, Matthew McKittrick and Zac Cotterill; great grandchildren, Noah and Brice Beery, Lillian, Liam, and Lydia Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Pat Marshall, Norma (Elmer) Hawkins, Sr.; and nephew, Elmer Hawkins, Jr.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Taylor, great granddaughter, Hope Beery, parents, brother, and a niece.
Thank you to FairHoPe Hospice, Pickering House, nurses, aids of Hospice, FMC, many physicians, caregivers, and Mark Barbee for the visits and prayers.
A cremation will take place in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home. A memorial service at Forest Rose Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
