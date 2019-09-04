Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Wilma J. Amspaugh


1931 - 2019
Wilma J. Amspaugh Obituary
Wilma J. Amspaugh

LANCASTER - Wilma J. Amspaugh, 87, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Pickering House with her loving family by her side. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother.

Wilma is survived by her husband of 70 years, Orville L. Amspaugh; granddaughter, Kristi (Joe) Helm; grandson, Kevin Smith; great grandchildren, Nick, Alli, Miranda, Taylor (Alex), and Drake; great great grandson, Beau; sisters, Mary Waters and Shirley (Tom) Marshall; life long friend, Nancy Keely; and many nieces and nephews.

Wilma was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Ann Smith; parents, George and Eva Lescalleet; three sisters; and four brothers.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, Lancaster with Reverend Diana Gugel officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 am Friday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in memory for Wilma to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
