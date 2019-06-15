|
Wilma L. Ruff
Lancaster - Wilma L. Glaze Ruff, 95, of Lancaster, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at the home of her close friends, Ron and Esther Ramey. She was born October 23, 1923 in Amanda, Ohio the daughter of Rolland and Iva (Stump) Glaze. She was retired as a cook with the Fairfield Union School District and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Wilma is survived by her children, Franklin (Franklin) Ruff and Sharon VanAtta; grandsons, Chris and Tim VanAtta, Craig, Kevin and Todd Ruff; 9 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon Ruff; son, Bob Ruff; 3 sisters; 5 brothers; and grandson, Bryan Ruff.
A time to visit with Wilma's family will take place Sunday from 2 - 5 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort Street, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Monday at 10 AM in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Wilma's memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 15, 2019