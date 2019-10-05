|
Yvonne L. Ruff
Lancaster - Yvonne L. Ruff, 90, of Lancaster went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at her residence. Yvonne was born on December 27th, 1928 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Joseph and Flavia Muck. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lancaster and her faith was a big part of her life. She worked for many years at the Horseman's Benevolent Protective Association and enjoyed working with her husband Wayne and their horses. Yvonne loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Thoroughbred Horse Racing and playing golf. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Steven (Marge) Ruff, and Joan (Ralph Sr.) Mohler; grandchildren, Jennifer Kanagy, Keith (Lisa) Reed, Angie Reed, Jim (Lisa) Roley, and Brandie (Moe) Seager; great-grandchildren, Olivia Axe, and Kale Reed, and Silas Seager; sisters, Josephine Redd and Midge Spitler; as well as her trusty canine companion, Rascal; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne R. Ruff; daughter, Melinda Roley; siblings, Darrel Muck, Claude Muck, Creede Muck, Paul Muck, Kenneth Muck, Elton Muck, Joseph Muck, Ruth Gist, Ursula Scott, and Dorothy Conrad.
The family would like to give special thank you's to the Pallative Care at the Fairfield Medical Center, Care Tenders, FairHoPe Hospice and the many Doctors that have provided loving care for Yvonne.
Per Yvonne's wishes Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church (125 N. Eastwood Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130) or the in Yvonne's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019