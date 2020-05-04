Services
Zella M. Hatch


1928 - 2020
Zella M. Hatch

Logan - Zella M. Hatch, age 91, of Logan, Ohio, passed away May 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.

Zella was born May 20, 1928 in Ohio to Kirby E. Arter and Goldie Arter. She was a member of the Christian Prayer Chapel.

Surviving are her brother Richard (Lois) Arter; and sisters, Maxine Stiverson and Carolyn (Mike) Rutter.

Zella was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert E Hatch; 4 sisters; and 5 brothers.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Knollwood Cemetery Logan, Ohio.

Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 4 to May 6, 2020
