Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Beetham Crematorium
Notice

Alan Airey Notice
AIREY Alan Mildred, Tricia and Christine sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, the lovely cards and beautiful flowers received after the sad loss of Alan.

Special thanks to The Sands Nursing Home for the loving care they gave to Alan, making him happy and content in his final days.

Many thanks to the Rev. Michael Hampson for the lovely Service and to Alan M. Fawcett's
for all their help and kind administrations.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 22, 2020
