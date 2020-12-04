|
Baines Alan (Baino) Of Westgate, passed away after a brave battle with illness on the
25th November, at the RLI
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Maureen, father to Andrew, Chris and Jon, proud grandfather to Holly, Tom, Joshua and Zoey, and loving
father in law to Caron.
Alan's passion was local football, playing for Galgate, Lansill and the Ridge Hotel, as well as coaching at youth level and supporting Spurs.
Big heartfelt thank you goes to the doctors and nurses at the RLI.
Restricted funeral service to be held Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium 4th December 10.30am.
Enquiries to Hayes & Parkinson, Kendal 01539 720105
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020