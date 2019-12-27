|
|
|
DODDS On 17th December
peacefully at home
ALAN
Beloved Husband of Pam,
loving Dad of Linda and Carol,
Father in law of Andrew and Graham, and much loved Grandad to James, Anna, Alex and Harry.
The Funeral service will take place on Friday 3rd January 2020 at
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
RAF Benevolent Fund,
All enquires to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral service
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 27, 2019