FAWCETT Alan Metcalfe Dip. F.D. On 26th April, 2020
very peacefully at his home
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved husband for 67 years of Evelyn, much loved Dad of Anne (and Mick), devoted grandad of Andrew (and Amber)
and a dear uncle.
Interment will take place quietly at Carnforth Cemetery.
Memorial service at Carnforth Congregational Church to come. Enquiries: Alan M. Fawcett Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth LA5 9LS.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 1, 2020