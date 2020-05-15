Home

FAWCETT Evelyn, Anne and Mick, Andrew and Amber most sincerely thank all relatives, friends and colleagues for the overwhelming number of messages of condolence, sympathy cards and touching letters and all the kindness, understanding and support received on the sad loss of Alan.
They are immensely grateful to the band of carers and friends, the District Nurses and Doctors who enabled Alan to spend his time at home with his family.
Thank you to Rev. Bob Neale for his comforting service at the graveside and to all the people who stood on the roadside and around the Cemetery (at distance) whose presence helped us through.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 15, 2020
