MOORHOUSE On 25th June 2020,
unexpectedly,
Alan
Aged 71 years
of Galgate.
Dearly loved Husband of Sylvia, loving Father of Louise, Sarah and Steven, Father in law of Gez and Ali, devoted Grandad of Jamie, Caitlin, Joseph, Matthew, Heidi and Sophie, Brother to Norma and a much loved Brother in law.
Funeral service and interment
at St John's Church, Ellel
on Wednesday 8th July 2020
at 11.00am. Due to current restrictions, regrettably
only 30 allowed in church.
Donations in memory of Alan
may be given to British Heart Foundation or St John's Church, Ellel c/o and all enquiries to
A.J Wainman Funeral Director
Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791 347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 3, 2020