Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Moorhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Moorhouse

Notice Condolences

Alan Moorhouse Notice
MOORHOUSE On 25th June 2020,
unexpectedly,
Alan
Aged 71 years
of Galgate.
Dearly loved Husband of Sylvia, loving Father of Louise, Sarah and Steven, Father in law of Gez and Ali, devoted Grandad of Jamie, Caitlin, Joseph, Matthew, Heidi and Sophie, Brother to Norma and a much loved Brother in law.
Funeral service and interment
at St John's Church, Ellel
on Wednesday 8th July 2020
at 11.00am. Due to current restrictions, regrettably
only 30 allowed in church.
Donations in memory of Alan
may be given to British Heart Foundation or St John's Church, Ellel c/o and all enquiries to
A.J Wainman Funeral Director
Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791 347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -