MOORHOUSE Alan Sylvia and family, would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours and all at
Galgate Football Club for their cards of sympathy and for donations received in Alan's memory. Also to Dr Braddock and Galgate Surgery, to the paramedics and especially Cath Shaw for all their kind help on the day. To Rev Craig Abbott for his prayers and comforting ministrations, Lune Valley Florist for the beautiful flowers and to Andrew Wainman for is help and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 17, 2020