DEXTER Albert Kevin
(Kevin) Passed away peacefully in hospital, Kevin, aged 76 years,
of Withington, Manchester
and formerly Lancaster.
The much loved Dad of Suzanne, Carl, Gary and Ian and also Granddad of Gabriella and Lucas. He is now reunited with his
beloved Wife Madeline.
Due to current circumstance
we respectfully ask you not to attend the funeral service, which is restricted to family members only.
Family flowers only please and donations, if so desired, in memory of Kevin to The Christie Hospital.
All enquiries c/o
S P Astley Funeral Directors,
15 Rupert Street, Reddish, Stockport SK5 7AP,
Tel: 0161 241 9777
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020