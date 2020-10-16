|
DOWTHWAITE Albert It is with great sadness we announce that following a long fight with cancer Albert sadly passed away early on Sunday 11th October 2020, at the age of 92.
Albert was Surrounded by his family and passed away peacefully at home, displaying the same level of courage and dignity with which he lived his life.
Albert was a loyal, loving husband, who leaves behind Audrey his wife of 67 years. His children Susan, Joyce, Lyn, Dawn, & Derek. His Ten (10) grandchildren, and Fifteen (15) great grandchildren. He is also a much loved Father-in-law.
Albert, you have baked your last wedding cake, mince pie, and rock cakes. You are forever in our hearts.
The funeral is at Beetham Hall Crematorium at 12.30 on Wednesday 21st October 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Any enquiries to be made to Preston Ireland Bowker 20b Queen Street Lancaster. LA1 1RX
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020