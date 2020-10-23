|
|
|
FERGUSON Alexander Thompson Aged 92 years.
Former Lancaster University, Beadle.
Passed away peacefully at home on 14th October.
The cherished husband of Hilda and husband of the late Dorothy
Loved and respected by all his family and friends and
will be sadly missed.
Donations, if desired, to the RNLI via the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
Ascension House,
Copy Lane, Caton
Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 23, 2020