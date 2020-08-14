|
|
|
EDMONDSON Ann Aged 84.
Sadly passed away peacefully
on Sunday 2nd August 2020.
Ann was the beloved wife of Norman, much loved mother
to David and Christopher and much loved mother-in-law to Tracey, loving grandmother to George and loving godmother
to Yvonne and Susan.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral Service at
St Pauls Church, Scotforth, Lancaster on Monday
17th August at 1.30pm
followed by an interment
at Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to either British Lung Foundation or
the ICU at Lancaster Infirmary
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ Tel: 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 14, 2020