|
|
|
SHARPLES (née Wildman)
Ann Died in her sleep at The Thorns, Hest Bank on 14th September, aged 100 years.
Widow of Flt. Lt. Arthur Sharples, killed in action 75 years ago.
Ann was the greatly loved and loving mother of Jan and Diana and mother-in-law of Patrick, cherished and loving grandma
of Dan and Olly and great grandma of Inga, Solly, Orla, Esme,
Archie and Sid.
She was wise, gentle and
compassionate and will
be missed by many.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in her memory,
if desired, may be made to
The Macular Society, Crown
Chambers, South Street,
Andover, Hampshire, SP10 2BN
or [email protected]
Enquiries to Preston, Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 25, 2020