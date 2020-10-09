|
|
|
SHARPLES Ann Jan, Diana and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their sympathy cards and beautiful flowers received on the sad loss of Ann, also for the donations received for The Macular Society in Ann's memory. Thank you also to the Doctor and District Nurses and special thanks to all the staff at The Thorns for their compassionate care given to Ann over the last three years of her life. Thank you also to David Wood at Preston Ireland Bowker for his professional support in these difficult times.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020