WITHERS Anne
(nee Lord) Previously of Sedgwick, near Kendal, passed away on May 2nd
at Cartmel Grange Nursing Home, less than three months after her beloved husband Richard.
They are succeeded by
their daughter Jo.
A private interment, due to current circumstances, will take place
at St John's Levens.
A thanksgiving gathering to celebrate her life will take place when current restrictions
have been lifted.
Cards to
Little & Caine, Beech Cross,
Kents Bank Road,
Grange over Sands,
Cumbria.
Tel: 015395 33550
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 22, 2020