Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little & Caine
10 Dalkeith Street
Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria LA14 1SP
01229 820747
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Withers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Withers

Notice Condolences

Anne Withers Notice
WITHERS Anne
(nee Lord) Previously of Sedgwick, near Kendal, passed away on May 2nd
at Cartmel Grange Nursing Home, less than three months after her beloved husband Richard.

They are succeeded by
their daughter Jo.

A private interment, due to current circumstances, will take place
at St John's Levens.
A thanksgiving gathering to celebrate her life will take place when current restrictions
have been lifted.

Cards to
Little & Caine, Beech Cross,
Kents Bank Road,
Grange over Sands,
Cumbria.
Tel: 015395 33550
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -