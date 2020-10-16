Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Anthony Kelly

Notice

Anthony Kelly Notice
KELLY Anthony (Tony) Passed away at
The Royal Lancaster Infirmary
on 7th October 2020,
aged 87 years.
Tony will be very sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
The funeral Service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th October.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. John's Hospice, Slyne Road, Lancaster, LA2 6ST.
Enquiries to Preston, Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020
