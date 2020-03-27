Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
14:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Anthony Lawson Notice
LAWSON ANTHONY ' TONY' Peacefully in St John's Hospice on 19th March, aged 66.
Beloved husband of Lynn and dearly loved Dad to Gareth & Katy. Devoted Grandad to
Flynn and Theo.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service to take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 6th April at 2pm.
In view of the present climate however, regrettably only
family to attend.
If instead you wish to make a donation in memory of Tony then these will be gratefully accepted for StJohn's Hospice.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George St, Lancaster LA1 1XQ
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 27, 2020
