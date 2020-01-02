|
|
|
Bibby On Wednesday
18th December 2019,
Arnold,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Mary.
The funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Church, Scotforth on Tuesday 7th January at 10.15am, followed by a service of committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 11.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
St. Pauls Church and The Alzheimers Society c/o the Funeral Directors, Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX, Tel. 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020