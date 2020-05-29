|
|
|
Robinson Arnold In loving memory of
Arnold Robinson who died peacefully at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on May 24th 2020,
aged 94 years.
Arnold, the loving husband of the late Doreen and much loved dad of Gillian and Rob, also a much loved grandad of Lee and Luke and great grandad to Joseph and Millie.
Arnold will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on June 5th at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
at 2.30pm.
Rest in Peace
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 29, 2020