BAGSHAW ARTHUR On 13th March in hospital, aged
84 years. The beloved husband of Audrey, very dear father of Lesley, much loved grandad of
Jessica and friend to many.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 24th March at 12.30p.m. Family
flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, may be sent for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020