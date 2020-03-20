Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Bagshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Bagshaw

Notice Condolences

Arthur Bagshaw Notice
BAGSHAW ARTHUR On 13th March in hospital, aged
84 years. The beloved husband of Audrey, very dear father of Lesley, much loved grandad of
Jessica and friend to many.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 24th March at 12.30p.m. Family
flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, may be sent for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -