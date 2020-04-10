|
GOLDSACK Arthur Sidney of Bentham
passed away peacefully in
Brant Howe Care Home, Kirkby Lonsdale on Tuesday 7 th April 2020 aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, dearly loved father of Tim & Sally, devoted grandpa of Rachel, Anne & Alexandra and proud great-grandpa of Annabel, Tom, Evelyn & Theodore.
Arthur will be sadly missed
by all family & friends.
Private Cremation will take place at L&M Crematorium and a Memorial Service will be held later in the year. No flowers please but donations if desired are for the RAF Benevolent Fund which can be sent to: B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3FX Tel. 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 10, 2020