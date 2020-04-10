Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Goldsack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Goldsack

Notice Condolences

Arthur Goldsack Notice
GOLDSACK Arthur Sidney of Bentham
passed away peacefully in
Brant Howe Care Home, Kirkby Lonsdale on Tuesday 7 th April 2020 aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, dearly loved father of Tim & Sally, devoted grandpa of Rachel, Anne & Alexandra and proud great-grandpa of Annabel, Tom, Evelyn & Theodore.
Arthur will be sadly missed
by all family & friends.
Private Cremation will take place at L&M Crematorium and a Memorial Service will be held later in the year. No flowers please but donations if desired are for the RAF Benevolent Fund which can be sent to: B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3FX Tel. 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -