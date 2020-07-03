|
|
|
BARR Barbara Aged 91 years of Bentham,
wife of the late Dennis and
mother to Michael, Clive, James and the late Alison, died peacefully in Anley Hall Nursing Home on Thursday 25th June 2020.
Dearly loved mother, grandma
and great-grandma.
Barbara will be sadly missed
by all her family & friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday 9th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
British Heart Foundation
which may be left at the
service or sent to:
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3FX Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 3, 2020