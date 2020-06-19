|
PARRINGTON Barbara
(nee Hayhurst) Passed away peacefully at
St Johns Hospice on
11th June 2020, aged 78 years.
Loving Wife of the late Alan,
much loved Mum, Nana,
Great Nana and Auntie and
loved by all who knew her.
Committal at Scotforth Cemetery on Monday 22nd June at 10.30 a.m.
Social distancing to be
strictly observed.
Donations to be shared between
St Johns Hospice and
Cancer Research and can be sent c/o Simon Almond,
2 Kidside Cottages, Milnthorpe, Cumbria. LA7 7LT.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 19, 2020