Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Parrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Parrington

Notice Condolences

Barbara Parrington Notice
PARRINGTON Barbara
(nee Hayhurst) Passed away peacefully at
St Johns Hospice on
11th June 2020, aged 78 years.

Loving Wife of the late Alan,
much loved Mum, Nana,
Great Nana and Auntie and
loved by all who knew her.
Committal at Scotforth Cemetery on Monday 22nd June at 10.30 a.m.
Social distancing to be
strictly observed.
Donations to be shared between
St Johns Hospice and
Cancer Research and can be sent c/o Simon Almond,
2 Kidside Cottages, Milnthorpe, Cumbria. LA7 7LT.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -