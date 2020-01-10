|
SANDHAM BARRY Peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, aged 80 years. The beloved husband of the late Janet, much loved Dad of Caroline, Michelle and Claire and a doting grandad and great-grandad. His funeral service will take place a the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 10th January 2020
at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Derian House c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel; 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020