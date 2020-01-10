Home

Barry Sandham

Notice Condolences

Barry Sandham Notice
SANDHAM BARRY Peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, aged 80 years. The beloved husband of the late Janet, much loved Dad of Caroline, Michelle and Claire and a doting grandad and great-grandad. His funeral service will take place a the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 10th January 2020
at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Derian House c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel; 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020
