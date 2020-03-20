Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Armer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Armer

Notice Condolences

Bernard Armer Notice
ARMER Bernard It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Bernard, who passed away peacefully on
7th March 2020, aged 84.
A beloved husband to Barbara and a much loved Dad of Catherine, Clare, Philip, Daniel, Paul and the late Dawn. Also a loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
His Funeral service took place at
St Bernadettes Church on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 12.30p.m. and then went onto Scotforth Cemetery for burial.
Donations, if desired,
to St Johns Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -