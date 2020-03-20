|
ARMER Bernard It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Bernard, who passed away peacefully on
7th March 2020, aged 84.
A beloved husband to Barbara and a much loved Dad of Catherine, Clare, Philip, Daniel, Paul and the late Dawn. Also a loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
His Funeral service took place at
St Bernadettes Church on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 12.30p.m. and then went onto Scotforth Cemetery for burial.
Donations, if desired,
to St Johns Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020