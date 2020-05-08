|
Gale It is with sadness that we announce the sudden death of Bernard on 29th April 2020,
aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of Coral, much loved father of Yvonne and Diane, dear father in law of Alan and Peter, much loved grandpa to Jonathan and wife Anne-Marie, Nicholas and Anthony, great grandpa to Isabelle and William.
Private cremation.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to St John's Hospice, Slyne Road, Lancaster LA2 6ST
Tel: 01524 382538
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 8, 2020