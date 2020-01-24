Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Hope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Hope

Notice Condolences

Bernard Hope Notice
HOPE Bernard On 14th January 2020,
aged 96 years, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of the late Chris.
Dearly loved father of
Katherine, Glynis and Christy,
very much loved
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Wilfrid's Church, Halton
on Monday 3rd February
at 11.30 am,
followed by private cremation.
No flowers please.
Donations to St. John's Hospice
will be welcome.

c/o Preston Ireland Bowker
20B Queen Street,
Lancaster, LAI IRX
Tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -