|
|
|
HOPE Bernard On 14th January 2020,
aged 96 years, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of the late Chris.
Dearly loved father of
Katherine, Glynis and Christy,
very much loved
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Wilfrid's Church, Halton
on Monday 3rd February
at 11.30 am,
followed by private cremation.
No flowers please.
Donations to St. John's Hospice
will be welcome.
c/o Preston Ireland Bowker
20B Queen Street,
Lancaster, LAI IRX
Tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020