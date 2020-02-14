|
HOPE Bernard Katherine, Glynis & Christy would like to thank all who attended Bernard's funeral and everyone who sent cards, messages and donations for St John's Hospice.
Thank you to all our friends and family for your support; the District Nurses, St John's Hospice at Home team, the Marie Curie nurses, the carers from Your Autumn Years and all those who helped us to look after Bernard at home.
Special thanks to Joy.
Thank you also to the
Rev'd Susan Seed for her caring support and for a lovely service, and to David Wood and the team at Preston Ireland Bowker for their care and attention.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020