|
|
|
LOVELAND Rev Bernard On the 3rd November
peacefully at St John's Hospice
with his family at his bedside,
aged 80 years
following an illness bravely borne.
Former English teacher at
Our Lady's High School, Lancaster
and ordained Deacon of the Catholic Church since 1998.
A much-loved father and grandfather and
beloved husband of the late Anne.
A private family funeral will take place at Holy Trinity St George,
Kendal, with a live stream option available. Donations in his memory can be sent directly to
St John's Hospice.
Enquiries c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service,
Beetham Hall, Beetham,
Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 6, 2020