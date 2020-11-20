|
|
|
LOVELAND The family of the late
Bernard Loveland express their deepest gratitude to all who have helped lessen the pain of his recent death.
Dad would have been astonished and overwhelmed, in equal measure, by the sheer volume of cards, prayers, tributes and
Mass offerings received.
We are comforted knowing many share our grief but also wish to celebrate the good life he led.
Thank you to local district nurses, the staff at St John's Hospice, Fishwick's Funeral Services, volunteers at Holy Trinity &
St George Church and
to all the local clergy.
We are truly blessed and
consoled by the care, love
and compassion shown by all.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020