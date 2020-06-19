|
JAMES Bert Of Ingleton, aged 82 years,
died peacefully at home on Thursday 11th June 2020.
Beloved husband of Pauline, dear father of Christopher, Andrea & Catherine, loving grandad &
great-grandad. Bert will be sadly missed by all his family & friends.
Graveside service at Ingleton Cemetery on Wednesday
24th June 2020 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are for Ingleton Swimming Pool which may be sent directly to:
B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton LA6 3FX Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 19, 2020