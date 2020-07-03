|
|
|
JAMES Bert Pauline and family wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for their cards and messages of sympathy in Bert's memory and
for the donations to Ingleton Swimming Pool. Special thanks
to doctors and staff at Bentham Medical Centre, District Nurses and Collaborative Care Team for their devoted care and comfort shown to Bert at all times. Our gratitude to Father Frank for the comforting graveside service. Thanks to Jimmy and team of
B&W Funerals for the kind and caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 3, 2020