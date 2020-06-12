|
|
|
Mason Beryl June Sandra & family sincerely thank all relatives, friends & neighbours for their kindness after the loss of Beryl.
Special thanks to Dr Hargreaves, all nurses and Autumn Years staff for doing their utmost to make Mum's last few weeks as comfortable as possible.
Thank you Darren at Fishwicks for being as helpful and obliging as you were, along with all the staff there.
Donations to Marie Curie will be collected at Beryl's Celebration of Life party, to be arranged when possible - watch this space.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 12, 2020