|
|
|
CLAPHAM Betty
(née Lund) of Lane House Farm, Mewith,
died peacefully at home on
Saturday 3rd October 2020,
aged 86 years.
Precious wife of the late Derrick,
loving mum to Graeme
& the late Louise,
dear mother-in-law to Angela
and doting Gran to James.
Betty will be sadly missed by
all her family & friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Bentham Methodist Church on
Friday 9th October at 11am
followed by interment in
Bentham Methodist Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for
Defying Dementia which may be left at the service or sent directly to: B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293
