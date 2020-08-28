|
Carradice On Sunday 23rd August 2020, sadly passed away at home.
In loving memory of
Beverley,
aged 57 years.
A loving mother to her two girls Sarah and Hannah.
Also a huge support to her newest family members Connor and Bella.
Her contagious smile and laughter was loved by all.
Love you always.
The private family funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday 3rd September 2020.
C/o Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street ,
Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 28, 2020