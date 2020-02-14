|
|
|
Burton (Bill) Jennifer wishes to sincerely
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours, for their cards, messages of sympathy and for looking after me so well.
Special thanks to Derek for all
his help, also for the donations received to St Peters church
and the NWAA.
To Hill Croft at Slyne for their love and care, to Rev Cindy Rigney for the lovely service, and barbara
for playing the organ.
Finally, to Andrew Wainman for his excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020