READING On 13th September 2020, peacefully at Kendal Care Home.
BILL
aged 80 years of Holme.
Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Loving dad of Stuart and Nicola. Father-in-law of Katie and Adrian. Much loved grandpa of
Owen and Grace.
Sadly missed by all
but time for him to rest.
The Funeral Service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium,
on Tuesday 29th September 2020. Family flowers only, donations for Kendal Mountain Rescue will be gratefully received by J N Wilson Funeral Service, 50B Market Street, Carnforth. LA5 9LB.
Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020