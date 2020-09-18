Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Reading
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Reading

Notice Condolences

Bill Reading Notice
READING On 13th September 2020, peacefully at Kendal Care Home.

BILL
aged 80 years of Holme.

Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Loving dad of Stuart and Nicola. Father-in-law of Katie and Adrian. Much loved grandpa of
Owen and Grace.
Sadly missed by all
but time for him to rest.

The Funeral Service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium,
on Tuesday 29th September 2020. Family flowers only, donations for Kendal Mountain Rescue will be gratefully received by J N Wilson Funeral Service, 50B Market Street, Carnforth. LA5 9LB.
Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -