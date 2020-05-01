|
|
|
NOON Brian James Passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on 15th April 2020, aged 76 years.
He leaves his much loved Wife, Desley Mary Noon.
A loving Father of Maria, Michelle, Kerry, Brian, Brendan and the late Tamsin, an amazing Grandfather and Great Grandfather,
who will be greatly missed by family, friends and all in the vegetable growing community.
A private family service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium,
on Tuesday 5th May 2020.
There will be a great gathering
for all his family and friends to celebrate his wonderful life,
when restrictions are lifted.
We will love you always,
You will never be forgotten by those who love you.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 1, 2020