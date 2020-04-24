|
|
|
TABNER On 16th April 2020
in Royal Lancaster Infirmary
Brian James
Aged 81 years
of Forton.
Dearly loved husband of Viv
and the late Wendy, loving father of David and Laurence, father in law of Julie and Diane and a
good friend to many.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings a private graveside burial service will take place at
St Paul's Churchyard, Shireshead.
Donations in memory of
Brian may be given to
Morecambe Bay NHS Trust c/o
A. J Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 24, 2020