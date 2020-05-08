|
|
|
Tabner Brian James Viv and family would
like to sincerely thank everyone for all cards, messages of sympathy and donations received during
their sad bereavement.
We would especially like to
thank the incredible staff on the Coronary Care Unit and Ward 37
at the RLI for their compassionate care of Brian during his final days.
Donations to these two wards
can be made at justgiving.com Brian James Tabner.
Thank you to the entire village of Forton for support shown at the funeral, to Ven Peter Ballard
for a wonderful service, his wife Helen for live streaming it
and to Andrew Wainman for his exceptional funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 8, 2020